Mr Zach Braff Is Exactly The Man You Think He Is

In the show, the portrayal of the friendship between dopey doctor John “JD” Dorian (played by Mr Braff) and surgeon Dr Christopher Turk (Mr Donald Faison) was a pivotal part of the series. At the time, Scrubs was groundbreaking. JD and Turk hug, they say “I love you” to each other, they compete with girlfriends for each other’s affection. “The pilot wasn’t setting out to be a treatise on masculinity,” he says. “But the show became that because Don and I are like that – we are, I guess, what was traditionally considered more feminine in a lot of ways. The show began to question all that.”

Mr Braff says he’s been approached by fans who claim that the friendship between JD and Turk helped them be more genuine. He admits it had the same effect on him: “I didn’t know how to be in the world where, if you were into theatre and you weren’t into sports and you were a little bit nerdy and you were a little bit feminine and you love hugging people… you were ‘gay’, and that was considered negative.”

Whether they realised it or not, Scrubs was helping to turn that narrative around. “I think what we tried to do is create this environment, create this friendship that was like, hey, you can be all these things and you can also be straight. You can also not be straight, but who gives a fuck?”